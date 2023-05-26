KENDALLVILLE — Opal "Gumby" Harper, 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on June 7, 1938, to Culbert and Vera (Dixon) Campbell.
Opal enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. Everything was always kept neat and tidy. One of her favorite things to do was sit outside in her rocker and drink a cup of coffee. She also enjoyed camping with her family.
On Dec. 21, 1957, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married Paul Harper. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2010.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Dave) Traster, of Kendallville; son, Paul Jr., (Tammy) Harper, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Josh Harper, of Avilla, Adam (Meghan) Warrix, of Fort Wayne, Shannon (Daniel) Reinbold, of Kendallville, Lindsey Martin, of Kendallville, Chad Warrix, of Kendallville, Lucas Harper, of Avilla and Mikayla Harper, of Indianapolis; and great-grandchildren, Lyllian Reinbold, Tyson Reinbold, Anabel Martin, Zoee Martin and Emma Martin. Also surviving is a brother, Merle "Bunkie" Campbell, of Hazard, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David in 2022; granddaughter, Jennifer Warrix in 1983; four brothers; two sisters; and her special dog, Prince.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Active pallbearers will be Paul Harper Jr., Dave Traster, Josh Harper, Adam Warrix, Chad Warrix and Lucas Harper. Honorary pallbearers will be staff members of Lutheran Life Villages Memory Care unit.
Visitation will also be held from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Paul Sr., at Avilla Cemetery. Contributions in Opal's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.