KENDALLVILLE — Marian Lee Hepner, age 92, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Hepner was born in Steuben County on April 23, 1929, to Waldo Wolfe and Pearl (DeLong) Wolfe. They preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and was married to Dr. Herman Hepner in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1957.
Survivors include her son, Greg White, of Kendallville; daughter, Annie (White) Hefty, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Jamie and Kim Hefty, of Cape Coral, Florida, Brett and Alyssa Liebing, of Columbia City and Cari Liebing and Matt Wilson, of Fort Wayne; and six great-grandchildren, Gia, Sawyer, Beau, Atticus, Jackie and Memphis.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Lutheran Life Villages for the excellent care they provided to Marian during her time there.
There will be no funeral services scheduled.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.