GARRETT — Reba E. Sliger, age 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She had been residing at Park Place Senior Living of Fort Wayne for the past four years.
Reba was born on Dec. 1, 1936, to parents, Harold B. and Frances M. (Thompson) Knapp in Elkhart County, Indiana, and lived in Garrett, Indiana.
Reba married Kenneth P. Sliger on Aug. 26, 1961 in Garrett, Indiana. They moved to a farm south of Corunna, Indiana, and resided there for many years, raising four sons. Reba and Ken lived on Big Turkey Lake in Lagrange County for several years before moving to Englewood, Florida, for about 10 years. Sixteen years ago, they returned to build another home on the original farmland outside of Corunna.
Reba was a graduate of Ashland College, Ashland, Ohio.
Reba worked as an elementary teacher for 29 years, spending most of her teaching career at J.E. Ober Elementary School in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District. She taught first grade for several years. She then moved up to teach third grade, which she said was her favorite grade.
She was very involved in the educational environment at her school, being twice awarded the Dedication to Excellence District Award. Reba retired from teaching in 1996. Even after her retirement Reba still enjoyed teaching about some of the subjects she loved.
She participated in historical re-enacting for a time, portraying 19th Century school teachers and local historical figures during guided cemetery walks.
After retirement Ken and Reba spent many years traveling quite extensively throughout the United States.
Reba is the author of the Genealogy of the Knapp and Sliger Families. She spent many years researching the family histories, finishing it only a few years ago and succeeded in having the books self-published. Many a family trip was planned around visiting someplace that might help Reba find some connection to her research on the two families.
As the four boys grew up and left home, Ken and Reba were now free to roam to the more out of the way places to look for deceased family relations. The family joke was that if Mom and Dad were gone from home, they were “off visiting dead relatives.” There probably wasn’t a cemetery in Indiana, or Ohio, that Reba and Ken hadn’t visited.
As a young adult, Reba was involved in Rural Youth and its many activities. Reba was once a member of the Corunna Volunteer Fireman Women’s Auxiliary. She was an active participant in the Richland 4-H program with her sons. Currently, she was a member of Garret American Legion Post #178 Auxiliary, DeKalb Historical Society, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Reba is survived by her four sons, Kerry J. (Deb) Sliger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Randy B. Sliger (Jennifer), of North Charleston, South Carolina, Ryan K. (Kari) Sliger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kristopher T. Sliger (Joy), of Avilla, Indiana; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Reba was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. May the Gates of Heaven be waiting open for you and the Lord Bless and Keep you.
Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth P. Sliger: her parents, Harold B. and Frances M. Knapp; four brothers, Elden R. Knapp, Dale I. Knapp and Ivan L. Knapp, Norman A. Knapp; two sisters, Imogene R. (LaRowe) Knapp and Janet (Groen) Knapp.
Visitation will take place from 2-6 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery immediately following the service – Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277, C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
