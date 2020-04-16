AUBURN — Herb A. Hillabrand, 65, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020.
Herb was born in Plymouth, Indiana, on June 1, 1954. He was the son of Gary and Jeane Hillabrand.
Herb married Jeri Sanders on July 2, 1983. They were married 36 years.
Herb graduated from DeKalb High School in 1972, and Indiana University in 1976, with a degree in marketing. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at IU.
Over his lifetime, Herb worked for a number of different magazines, starting with Saturday Evening Post, Campus Life Magazine, Christianity Today, Moody Bible Press and eventually started his own magazine, Chicago Healthcare. He was currently employed with Brotherhood Mutual Insurance in their marketing department.
Herb was always a visionary and an entrepreneur at heart. His first job was Happy Herb’s Ice Cream in Auburn. While living in Wheaton, Illinois, he started East West Marketing and CHELEX, a real estate investment company.
Herb was on staff with Youth For Christ in northeast Indiana, for three years, was a member of Glen Ellyn Bible Church in Illinois for 35 years, and recently became a member of Brookside Church in Fort Wayne.
He loved a wide range of music, long boat rides on Lake James, and spending quality time with friends and family on vacations in Florida.
His most profound love and joy came from his childhood sweetheart and wife, Jeri; his daughter, Chelsea (husband Kevin); and his son, Alex (Christina).
Herb loved being back in the Auburn area, and being with friends who have shared a lifetime of memories together.
Herb was preceded in death by his loving mother, Jeane.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his father, Gary; brother, Jon (LeAnn), of Auburn; and his wife’s mother, sister and brother, in Indianapolis. He had nine nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.
As a Christian, Herb loved supporting God’s work. He was particularly passionate about the Partners In Evangelism International ministry. Therefore, we, Herb’s family, would like to honor his desire to support this ministry. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate all memorials to be given to P.I.E.I.*
Due to the current pandemic guidelines, there will be a private service for the family only, on Friday, April 17, 2020.
A celebration of Herb’s life will be held at a later date.
Herb’s family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers given to them during this difficult time.
*Memorials may made out to Partners In Evangelism International, and mailed to c/o Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
