GARRETT — Jackie Bolen, 71, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1951, in Martin, Kentucky, to Troy Bolen and Elsie (Hicks) Bolen
Jackie married Cindy Collingsworth on Feb. 4, 1983, in Auburn, and she survives in Garrett.
He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Auburn.
Jackie enjoyed driving his truck, old cars, music, going to auctions, garage sales and yard sales. He loved nature, especially gardening, fishing and camping and loved spending time with his three daughters and five grandchildren.
Also surviving are three daughters, Tabatha Bolen, of Garrett, Brittany Arnett, of Garrett and Haley Bolen, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Tristian Arnett, Landen Arnett, Deziree Arnett, Alannah Mattes and Lillie Mattes; a sister, Lillie Shepherd, of Salyersville, Kentucky; and five nephews, Matt Bolen, Aaron Bolen, Sherman Shephard, Sherman Clay and Jack Clay; and several more nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, James William Collingsworth; mother-in-law, Roberta Moore; two brothers, Brady Bolen and Bennie Bolen; four sisters, Shirley Clay, Devottis Crager, Trilby Collins and Lois Barnett; two brothers-in-law, Michael Collingsworth and Jack Shepherd.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Friday.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
