LIGONIER — Mary C. Reed, 85, of Ligonier, died peacefully at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart in Avilla, where she had been a resident since May 19, 2021.
She was born on April 24, 1936, in Ligonier, Indiana, a daughter of the late Cedric R. and Edith M. (Reeb) Adams.
Growing up in the Ligonier area, she graduated from Ligonier High School in 1954. She then attended Ivy Tech.
On Aug. 5, 1961, she married Thomas A. Reed. They made their home on a farm north of Ligonier. Thomas died on July 13, 2007.
She started her work career as a computer operator at Work Garment Company in Ligonier and then Perry Elementary school as a teacher’s aide. She also worked at NEISEC (Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative) for handicapped children. She completed her work career at Wawasee Community Schools as an administrative assistant in the superintendent’s office.
She loved ice cream and was a history buff, researching the Russian Romanov family. She also studied the German Minister of Armaments, Albert Speer, and his post-war trial. Interested in genealogy and family history, she documented her ancestry and inherited many original documents and photos. An Armani figurine collector, she has passed on some of her collection to her children.
She was a long-time member of Ligonier Evangelical Church, the Charter Bells Home Extension Club and the Smithsonian.
Surviving are her children, Clint (Dawn) Reed, of Wichita, Kansas, Barbara (Dale) Fought and Thomas Clark Reed, both of Ligonier; grandchildren, Andrew (Abby) Reed, Bryan (Julie) Reed, Russell (Andrea) Fought and Lauren (Scott) Gaerte; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara McLallin; and grandchildren Sara and Bradley Fought.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Monday Aug. 2, 2021, at Ligonier Evangelical Church, 1911 Lincolnway S., Ligonier.
The burial is at Greenhill Cemetery in Columbia City.
Visitation is from 1-3 p.m., at the church on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Ligonier Evangelical Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
