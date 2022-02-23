Phyllis Hull
COLUMBIA CITY — Phyllis I. Hull, age 96, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 7:10 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Born on Nov. 18, 1925, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of David and Jennie (Quinn) Weigold.
Phyllis was a lifetime resident and graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of 1944.
On April 6, 1946, she married Donald R. Hull in Columbia City.
Phyllis enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending all the time she could with her grandchildren.
Phyllis had an extensive working career at Dana Weatherhead, Ion Capacitors, Wolf Lake Products, and Julie’s Store.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Glen) Collier and Diane Wigent, both of Columbia City and Debra (Keith) Barclay, of Kimmel; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Hull; brothers, Larry Weigold, Herbert Weigold and Doyle Weigold; sisters, Doris Gravitt and Ardith Smith; sons-in-law, Alan Aughinbaugh and Homer Wigent; and grandson, Rodney Aughinbaugh.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family online condolences or to sign the online guest register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.