LAGRANGE — Mahlon D. Dunkel, 95, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Mr. Dunkel was born on March 20, 1924, in Branch County, Michigan, to Elmer and Florence (Alleshouse) Dunkel.
Living for most of his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a farmer and also worked for LaGrange County Farm Bureau Co-op fuel oil distribution.
Mr. Dunkel was a United States Navy veteran having served in World War II.
Mahlon was an active member of the community, having started the GI and farmer ag classes in LaGrange County. He was a former board of director member for LaGrange County 4-H, former member of both LaGrange County ARC and LaGrange County Farm Bureau. He also helped start the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District and LaGrange County Pheasants Forever.
On Oct. 26, 1948, in Lewiston, Maine, he married Doris G. Collins. Mrs. Dunkel preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2010.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Lawrence Moran, of Carmel, Indiana; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dennis Dunkel, of Greenville, Texas, and James and Shirley Dunkel, of LaGrange, Indiana; four grandchildren, Joel and Michelle Moran, Justin and Claire Moran, Brian Jones, and Leslie Michelle Lettsome; and seven great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John L. “Hap” Dunkel; and two brothers, Virgil and Wilford Dunkel.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Following the visitation, cremation will take place.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
