FORT WAYNE — Kim Renee Wickerham, 55, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

She was born to Renee (Obendorf) Cuff and the late William Lee Wickerham in Garrett, Indiana, on March 23, 1964.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Donald Oberkiser

AUBURN — Donald G. Oberkiser, 70, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Gwendolyn Queen

AUBURN — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Queen, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norma Teixeira

AUBURN — Norma Y. “Pinky” Teixeira, 86, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Kenneth Johnston

KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth “Kenny” Gene Johnson, 89, of Kendallville, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Anthony Martinez

KENDALLVILLE — Anthony Louis Martinez, 81, of Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jay Hilliard

AVILLA — Jay W. Hilliard, 70, of Avilla, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.

Lavorna Fulk

ROME CITY — Lavorna B. Fulk, 81, of Rome City, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gary Masters

ROME CITY — Gary Masters, 71, of Rome City, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jack Warner

ANGOLA — Jack A. Warner, 74, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Kelsey T. Byers, Anatomical Education Program and Mortuary Service at Indiana University School of Medicine, handled arrangements.

DeAnn Gaskill

BUTLER — DeAnn L. Gaskill, 73, of Butler, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Doris Kline

BUTLER — Doris B. Kline, 87, of Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Janet Smith

ANGOLA — Janet Joan Smith, 91, of Crooked Lake, Angola and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Bettie Evertts

HAMILTON — Bettie May Evertts, 92, of Hamilton and born in Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Lois Shively

WOLF LAKE — Lois Irene Shively, 90, of Wolf Lake, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

Byron Drew Jr.

ANGOLA — Byron Craig Drew Jr., 81, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Dunn Sr.

ANGOLA — Thomas L. Dunn Sr., 78, of Angola, died Jan. 9, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

David Griffin

ANGOLA — David C. Griffin, 68, of Angola, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Stephen Koher

ANGOLA — Stephen R. Koher, 79, of Angola, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

James Parnin

ANGOLA — James M. “Jim” Parnin, 85, of Angola, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

James Schlup

ANGOLA — James W. “Jim” Schlup, 86, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

