Donald E. Klotz Sr., 84, of Richmond, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Heritage House in Richmond.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Donald, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
