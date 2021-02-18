ANGOLA — James Burelison, age 65, of Crooked Lake, Angola, walked through Heaven’s Gates on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Jim was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 8, 1955, to Irvin Lawrence Burelison and Ella Jane (Floyd) Burelison. They preceded him in death.
He married Janell Joy Collins on Jan. 15, 2000, in Fort Wayne.
Jim was employed in plumbing sales and he was a St. Joseph Township EMT and firefighter.
Survivors include his wife, Janell Joy Burelison, of Crooked Lake; sons, Michael Burelison and Cheryl, of Angola, Andrew and Amber Burelison, of Kentucky, and Matthew Burelison, of Angola; daughter, Cassandra and Tim Gass, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Cory Briney, Katelyn Burelison, Elaina Burelison, Michael Burelison Jr., James Burelison, Easton Burelison, Annie Ball, Leland Gass, Amy Burelison, Annabell Burelison, Austin Burelison, Alex Burelison, Peyton Burelison and Myles Burelison; great -grandchildren, Ruby Briney and Kayson Young; sisters, Sandy and Jim Balch, of St. Louis, Missouri, Karen and Dan Charters, of Fort Wayne and Sheryl and Clyde Meade, of Angola; brothers, John and Mary Burelison, of Fort Wayne, Joe and Jodie Burelison, of Angola and Jake Burelison, of Kentucky; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Lilie Grace Burelison.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from noon to 4 p.m., followed by the service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Steuben County Animal Shelter or Parkview Hospice and Home Health.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.