KENDALLVILLE — Hope Joyce Schmidt, 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
She was born on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan, to Harold and Lois (Lutton) Sims.
On July 5, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she married Thomas L. Schmidt.
Hope worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Auburn as a purchasing and receiving clerk, before enjoying retirement.
She was a member of South Milford Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She encouraged many with her strong faith.
She also enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, reading, and her home. Her family were her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 55 years, Thomas Schmidt, of Kendallville; four daughters, Becky (Brian) Hunter, of South Whitley, Mindy (Brian) Mayo, of Camby, Heidi (Josh) Brown, of Hebron, Kentucky, and Wendy (Dan) Koors, of North Manchester; 13 grandchildren, Blake, Adam, Jason, Derek, Kendra, Ayda, Isaiah, Garrett, Sam, Wyatt, Levi, Aaron and Abby; a sister, Sylvia Byars, of Florence; and three brothers, Jonathan Sims of Troy, Ohio, Bob Sims, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Daniel Sims, of Lake Forest, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., at South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600 S, Wolcottville, with Minister Josh Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Casketbearers will be Brian Schmidt, Jason Schmidt, Nathan Whetzel, Mark Graber, Blake Mayo and Derek Mayo.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, and one hour prior to the funeral services on Friday at the church.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
