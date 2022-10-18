CARROLLTON, Ga. — David Reynolds, age 66, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Carrollton, Georgia, after a long ordeal with cancer.
He was born on Thursday, March 22, 1956, to Joseph and Annalee (Southerland) Reynolds, in Marion, Indiana. His family moved around northern Indiana during his childhood.
He graduated from West Noble High School in 1974.
After graduating with Distinction on Saturday, May 12, 1979, with a Batchelor of Science Degree from the School of Management at Purdue University, he went to work for Superior Sample in Carrollton. Years later, he took a job in sales with Mac Papers in Atlanta, where he stayed until retiring from full-time employment. In retirement, he got restless and took a part-time job driving a bus for Carrollton City Schools.
Dave loved motorcycles, the older and more unusual, the better. While in high school, he worked for Hayden Honda in Kendallville, Indiana, uncrating and assembling new motorcycles, and spending a lot of time on the business end of a broom.
He was a member of the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA). He competed in AHRMA Observed Trials events, and occasionally served as their Trials Master during the Barber Vintage Festival at the Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama. Off and on for more than 30 years, he taught motorcycle safety.
Dave is survived by his children, Ariel and Aaron; and Ariel’s spouse, Lacey Buckingham; his former wife, Amanda (Sauls); his sister, Teresa Reynolds Farris; his brother, Jefferson Reynolds; his sister-in-law, Julie Hartman Reynolds; three nephews; two nieces; and many, many dear friends.
He was a long-time member of Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Carrollton, where he, his wife and children participated in many areas of service.
He was caregiver to his mother and father and to Amanda’s parents in the later years of their lives. He did a lot of things for a lot of people in quiet, unassuming ways, never claiming credit for himself. He was generous to a fault with his time and resources.
We all hoped, and some of us prayed, that Dave would have many more years with us, communing on the front porch or around a campfire, helping us build or restore things that we never will on our own, or maybe, just maybe, going on one or two more, long and glorious road trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.