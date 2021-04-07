Bruce Alan Willson, 69, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 11a.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 2:40 am
