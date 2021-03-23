FORT WAYNE — H. Yancy Stonestreet, 70, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Born on Sept. 29, 1950, in Clay County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Robert and Doris (nee Bennett) Stonestreet.
He was an avid Pacers basketball fan and Classic Rock fan, going to as many concerts as he could. He loved his faithful canine companion, Mercedes.
He retired as the owner and operator of Stonestreet and Stonestreet Oil Company, in Auburn.
He is survived by his children, Megan Stonestreet and Matthew Stonestreet; brother, Glen Stonestreet; and his friend, Michael Ruch.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, 6840 C.R. 11A, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be given to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.
Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
