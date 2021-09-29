ASHLEY — Tamara Kay “Tammy” (Reinoehl) Gilbert, age 52, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Gilbert was born on May 29, 1969, in Auburn, Indiana, to Max and Sharon (Rinehold) Reinoehl.
She was a 1987 graduate of DeKalb High School and went on to graduate from International Business College in Fort Wayne.
She married Steve Gilbert on Oct. 23, 1993. He resides in Ashley.
Over the years, Tammy worked at Electron in Hamilton, Auburn Gear and MSD of Steuben County, as the secretary for the food service manager for the last 20 years. She was respected as a very efficient secretary throughout her career.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ashley and she was a member of DeKalb County 4-H in Fairfield Township.
Tammy was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, daughter and sister. She loved spending time with her two precious granddaughters. She was handy at fixing anything. She liked driving skid loaders, could do car repairs, loved her pets, enjoyed working outdoors, loved nature and she was a great cook. She had a heart full of faith, joy, humor and love.
Tammy’s lasting legacy is her family. She was always quick to give praise to children savoring in their accomplishments. She cherished family time, enjoying her little granddaughters. Family always came first.
For those fortunate enough to know her, Tammy will be remembered as a gentle and happy soul. Tammy will be greatly missed, an immeasurable loss to those who loved her.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Steve Gilbert, of Ashley; son and daughter-in-law, Kody and Carmen Gilbert, of Butler; son and his fiancé, Kendall Gilbert and Ashley Dibling, of Butler; two granddaughters, Sutton Gilbert and Laken Gilbert, and a grandson due at any time; her parents, Max and Sharon Reinoehl, of Ashley; brother, Todd Reinoehl and Carla Kelley, of Granger, Indiana; Brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Lara Reinoehl, of Pine, Colorado; nieces, Jamie and Ryan Grate (Willow and Audrey Grate), of Corunna, Sydney Reinoehl, of Pine, Colorado, Kyla Reinoehl, of Pine, Colorado; mother-in-law, Diane R. Gilbert, of Butler; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Lorraine (Likens) Rinehold and Harold and Hilda (Smith) Reinoehl; and father-in-law, Robert L. Gilbert.
It was Tammy’s wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 0027 C.R. 23, Ashley, IN 46705 and the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
