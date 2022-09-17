WATERLOO — Charles J. “Chuck” Graham, age 73, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1948, in Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, Indiana, to James J. Graham and Lorene (Moore). Chuck grew up in Francesville, Indiana, until his family moved to Indianapolis.
Chuck graduated from Scecina Memorial High School, in Indianapolis in 1965. He completed his undergraduate work from National College of Business, Rapid City, South Dakota, with an Associate Degree in Science, with Distinction, and a Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude. Chuck completed a two-year program in Education for Ministry, Fort Wayne/South Bend Diocese.
Chuck spent nine years in the United States Navy. He was a Naval Dental Technician “A” School, Board Certified in Complete Dentures, PTC trained in Advanced Denture Technician. Chuck was a Certified Dental Technician in Complete Dentures since 1975. Chuck retired after 40 years in the Dental Laboratory Profession.
In 1978, Chuck co-founded and became president of the Eastside Soccer Association in Indianapolis, Indiana. He spent years coaching soccer. The Indy Rebels, an elite travel team, and high school soccer; Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory girls’ soccer, Indianapolis; Scecina High School boys’ soccer, Indianapolis; and Bishop Luers High school girls’ varsity soccer, Fort Wayne Indiana. Chuck was inducted into the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame in 1998.
Chuck married his lifelong love, Nikki Powell, Nov. 29, 1969, at Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church in Indianapolis. They shared 56 years together, 53 years married. Chuck was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He attended County Line Church of God. He loved church and studying the word of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Nikki Graham, of Waterloo, Indiana; son, Chadwick J. Graham, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Casey J. Graham, of Waterloo; grandsons, Danté Graham, of Waterloo, Cory Graham, of Indianapolis and Cooper Graham Pressler, of Waterloo; granddaughter, Payton Graham; and two great-granddaughters, Alaiyah Marie Graham and Nevaeh Leanne Graham, all of Greenfield, Indiana. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother, Colleen (Kelly) Dan Wood, of Oak Island, North Carolina, Christina (Chris) Bruce Ayers and James (Jim) Laura Graham, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; and three nieces; and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorene (Moore) Graham; and a sister, Kathleen Graham Hebble; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Eldora Graham; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Marion (Minnie) Moore.
A memorial service will be held at County Line Church of God, 7716 North County Line Road, Auburn, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m.
There will be visitation one hour prior.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville is entrusted with the arrangements.
