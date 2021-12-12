AVILLA — Marvin Bailey, 66, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on Sept 12, 1955, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lloyd and Diana (Shepherd) Bailey.
He worked for Penn Central Railroad, later known as Conrail, retiring in 1998, after 23 years of dedicated service.
Marvin loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting mushrooms. Music, cars, and long walks, is how he filled his free time.
Marvin married the love of his life, Rosemary, on Jan 16, 1976. Together, they had four children. His family was first and foremost in his life, and was a proud papaw to six grandchildren. "Our Mr. Fixit will be greatly missed."
Survivors include his wife, Rosie Bailey, of Avilla; children, Eric (Jen) Bailey, of Markel, Tiffany (Jeremy) Knecht, of Churubusco, Tarah (Josh) Robinson, of South Weber, Utah, and Layne (John) Norton, of White Pigeon, Michigan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Garrett, Aiden, Ella and Kamryn; and a brother, Wes (Laura) Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Keith Bailey.
A private celebration of Marvin's life will be held at a later date.
Please, no flowers. Direct contributions to Kendallville Parks & Recreation, 211 Iddings St., Kendallville, IN 46755, with a memo of "Marvin Bailey".
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
