BUTLER — Glen Eldon Newcomer, 90, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home in Butler, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on July 29, 1932, in DeKalb County to Ralph and Mary (Harmes) Newcomer.
Glen served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a lifetime Wilmington Township Farmer.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and the Knights of Columbus. Glen served on the Board of Directors of DeKalb Farm Mutual and DeKalb Financial (Beacon) Credit Union. He was also a former Wilmington Township Trustee.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, IU Basketball and being with his family. His family was one of the most important things in his life.
Glen married Angie Hugeback on Sept. 21, 1957, in Hayfield, Minnesota, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Suzanne Newcomer, of Texas City, Texas; daughter-in-law, Catherine Newcomer, of Butler; six grandchildren, Britney Newcomer, Zac (Allie) Newcomer, Drew Newcomer, Ally Laker, Libby Laker and Emma Laker; two great-grandchildren, Kiya Reece and Luca Wirick; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Vern Hugeback, of Rochester, Minnesota, and Jerry and Dawn Hugeback, of Hayfield, Minnesota; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg Newcomer; two brothers, Don Newcomer and Everett Newcomer; and a sister-in-law, Freda (Newcomer) Dunlavy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, with burial to follow at Butler Cemetery, Butler, Indiana.
Calling is on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Memorials may be given in memory of Glen to Parkview Hospice or Riley Children’s Hospital.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
