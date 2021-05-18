REEDSBURG, Wis. — James Walter D’Ambrosio, 53, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, formerly of Wheaton, Illinois, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Beloved son of loving father, James John D’Ambrosio Jr., and loving mother, Janet Zoe D’Ambrosio; beloved father to James William D’Ambrosio and Kai Elliot D’Ambrosio; loving brother to Jeffrey David (Mary) D’Ambrosio; and loving brother to Janet Zoe Carrel (Dr. Christopher).
Jim had a kind heart, and was a talented musician and enjoyed martial arts, gardening, and the great outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Agrace Foundation at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or online at www.agrace.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
