COLUMBIA CITY — Barbara Lou Born, 77, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly at her home at 6:09 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Laud, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Porter S. and Vernagene Mae (Billings) Wince.
Growing up in Jefferson Twp., Whitley County, she completed grade school at Jefferson Center and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1962.
On April 6, 1963, she married Larry E. Born. They have always made their home in Thorncreek Twp., Columbia City.
For more than 10 years, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Thorncreek Twp. School. Taking an administrative position with Heckman’s Sani-Service, she moved with the company when it sold to National Serv-All, Fort Wayne, where she had 20 years of service. She completed her work career with USA Powerlifting at the Linvill Center, Columbia City, receiving a national award for her dedicated service at “The Arnold” Arnold Schwarzenegger Power Lifting Championship. She retired in 1999.
An accomplished artisan, she handcrafted hundreds of quilts, some of which have been on display at area quilt shows and galleries. Using her sewing skills to produce one-of-a-kind elegant wedding gowns, she then completed the event by baking and decorating elaborate wedding cakes. Studying under renowned artists, she applied her talents to paintings in oils, watercolors, and acrylics earning her work a spot at area museums and galleries.
She was a member of Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, the Fort Wayne Art Guild, Whitley County Quilters, and the Whitley County Art Guild. She donated her time and talent and made quilts for the local Lioness Club and BABE of Whitley County.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Larry; children, James Born, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jody (Brian) Hollenbaugh, of Columbia City, Jill (Brad) Weikart, Jeana Born and Jonathan Born, all of Fort Wayne; a grandchild, Chloe Weikart; and step-grandchildren, Preston Duncan, Whitley (Joe) Mikolay and Kathryne (Jon) McNamee; and a sister, Deloris Duff, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Crawford; and a brother-in-law, Richard Duff.
The funeral service is at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is at 3 p.m. until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment at Blue River Cemetery will take place on a later day.
Memorials in Barbara’s honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.