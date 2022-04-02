ANGOLA — George E. Hashu Jr., 81, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bickford of Crown Point Assisted Living, Crown Point, Indiana.
He was born on March 30, 1941, in Lake County, Indiana, to George E. Sr., and Anna Pauline (DeBold) Hashu.
George retired from NIPSCO in Hammond, Indiana, where he worked for many years.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army.
George was a member of Angola American Legion Post 31 and of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
He enjoyed woodworking and prospecting.
Surviving are his brother, William N. Hashu, of Hammond, Indiana; nephews, Andy (Lisa) Hashu, of Hobart, Indiana, Rick (Teresa) Zinninger, of Ohio, Michael (Cheryl) Zinninger, of Florida; and niece, Sheila Gary, of Angola, Indiana. As well as great-nieces and nephews, Breanna (Andri) Gary, Brooke Ridenour, Branda (Kody) Gary, Logan Gary, Trey Gary, Melynda Hashu and Hailey Hashu; and five great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Ann Zinninger; niece, Betty Stafford; and nephew, Robert Zinninger.
Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, with Father Bob Showers officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to noon, on Monday, April 4, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Burial with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
