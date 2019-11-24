Tina Berry
KENDALLVILLE —Tina Marie Berry, 56, of Kendallville, died on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Berry was born in Garrett, Kentucky on March 22, 1963 to the late Charles Vanderpool and Vongie (Howard) Strunk. She graduated from East Noble High School in 1981. On August 19, 2006, she married Michael L. Berry at Grace Christian Church.
Tina worked at Federal Mogul in Avilla for almost 30 years. She loved taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Berry, Kendallville; mother, Vongie Strunk, Kendallville; two daughters, Megan Vanderpool, Kendallville and Brittany Hammersmith, Kendallville; three grandchildren, Danika Handshoe, Chloe Vanderpool and Landyn Stidham; two brothers, Danny Howard, Kendallville, and James Vanderpool, Kendallville; four sisters, Angie and David Gamble, Kendallville, Teresa Johnson, Kendallville, Wendy Howard, Weberville, Michigan, and Laura Matthew, Winchester, Kentucky; two brother-in-laws, Gene Berry, Kendallville, and Dean Berry, Kendallville; a sister-in-law, Cathy Berry, Kendallville; two aunts, Linda Wright, Kendallville and Jean Smith, Kendallvlle; nieces and nephews, Amelia Johnson, Jerica Vanderpool, Jeremy Vanderpool, Robert Christian, Brandon Christian, Felicia Howard, Patricia Howard and Chelsey Gamble.
She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, Rodney Johnson, and her grandmother Lula Slone.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, from 2 – 8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 27, at 1 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, with and hour visitation prior to the service. Pastor Carter Hicks will be officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.