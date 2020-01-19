AUBURN — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Queen, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
She was born June 22, 1945, in West Mississippi, to James and Mary Francis (McHan) Wallace. They preceded her in death.
Gwen married Michael L. “Mike” Queen Sr., on Sept. 11, 2004, and he passed away Oct. 28, 2014.
She was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church. She also was a member of American Legion Post 178 of Garrett.
Gwen loved to dance, play cards, especially poker. She loved her flowers, gardening, the outdoors, cats, singing with her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Jeff and Dionne Thies, of Chapin, South Carolina, David and Sonya Thies, of Auburn, and Teresa and Phil Carper, of Charlotte, Michigan. Also surviving are her three stepsons and their spouses, Jon and Tammie Queen, of Republic, Ohio, Jeris and Paige Queen, of Dallas, Texas, and Michael L. Queen Jr., of Bryan, Ohio. Gwen has four grandchildren, Taylor and her husband, Kevin Black, Samantha Thies, Allison Thies and Conner Thies; seven siblings, Jeanette and her husband, Dominick Crescimanno, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Larry and his wife, Katherine Wallace, of Topeka Indiana, Arthur “Bub” Wallace, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Linda Wilson, of Mendon, Michigan, Wayne and his wife, Diane Wallace, of Dowagiac, Michigan, and Patricia and her husband, Eddie Compton, of Streetman, Texas; and her former husband, Glenn Thies, of Charlotte, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; and a sister, Maryann Wallace.
A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Norris Chapel United Methodist, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, with Pastor Dominick Crescimanno officiating.
Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
A luncheon will be provided at 1 p.m., at the Comfort Suites banquet room in Auburn, following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or DeKalb Humane Society in remembrance of Gwendolyn Queen.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
