ANGOLA — Phyllis J. Parker, 85, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was born to Elmer and Wava (Nelson) Perkins in DeKalb County, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 1935.
Phyllis married Kenneth E. Parker on July 25, 1954.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Bostwick-Braun Distribution Center in Ashley, Indiana, for 23 years.
Phyllis was a member and played the organ at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Sugar & Spice Home Economics Club. She was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her sisters, Joyce Oberlin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Lois (Dave) Rinehart, of Hudson, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Ralph) Towns and Charlotte Parker, both of Ossian, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Floyd Parker, of Frankton, Indiana, and Ronald Parker, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Jerry (Tracy) Rinehart, Julia (Joe) Morr, Kent (Diane) Oberlin, Keith Oberlin and Karen Geiger; along with her great-nieces and great-nephews, Bri (Randy) Malcolm, Baylee (Ryan) Day, Jenna Moor, Janelle (Zach) Spoerner, Reese Oberlin, Lindsey Oberlin, Steffanie Oberlin, Daryn Oberlin, Alayna Geiger, Chelsea Geiger and Sean Geiger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth E. Parker on June 19, 2017; and her children, Roger Parker, Sue Ann Parker and Larry Parker.
Funeral services will be held at noon, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Fairfield Center Cemetery, DeKalb County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
