MUNCIE — Ross Alan Walter, 74, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Ross was born on Feb. 23, 1948, in New Castle, Indiana, raised by his parents, Ralph and Gladys (Stockton) Boyd and Harvey Walter, and loved by his in-laws, Leonard and Thelma Bicknell.
He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy (Bicknell) Walter, on Sept. 2, 1966, in Mooreland, Indiana, and spent nearly 56 years together; raising their family, taking bus trips, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Walter; daughters, Wendy (Patrick Murphy) Walter, of Bloomington, Indiana, Kelly (Brad) Zimmerman, of Franklin, Indiana, and Mandy (Aaron) Parris, of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandsons, Alex (Kayla) Zimmerman, Griffin Walter-Bailey, Sam (Anne) Zimmerman, and Avery Walter-Bailey; granddaughters, Mari Walter-Bailey, Kayla Parris, and Maren Parris; great-grandson, Liam Zimmerman; sister, Candace Baker, of West Manchester, Ohio; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris Lundy, Mike (Brenda) Bicknell, Jackie (Gary) Daffron, and David (Becky) Bicknell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law; and brother-in-law.
Ross was a graduate of Hagerstown High School in 1966, and Ball State University in 1973.
He enjoyed an almost 30-year career as Superintendent of Building Maintenance at Ball State University, retiring in November 2018. This was after spending 20 successful years with Dana Corporation, as well as time with Marathon, Texaco and Allison Transmission.
Along with enjoying his retirement together with his wife, Ross was a dedicated servant and always willing to help others, spending many years as a trustee of their church, Eden, in Muncie, Indiana, and being involved with the Jaycees in Hagerstown.
He loved sports, and was a great coach and supporter of his daughters and grandkids, including coaching basketball and softball in Churubusco, as well as coaching track for Delta High School. He also spent many years officiating basketball games in the Muncie area.
Services were held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown.
Burial was at Brick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ross’s name to Hagerstown Athletics, 701 Baker Road, Hagerstown, IN 47346 or to Eden Church, 11205 N. S.R. 3, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.culbersonfh.com.
