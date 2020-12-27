AUBURN — Bernard N. Miller, 80, of Auburn and a former lifelong resident of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 26, 2020, in the home of his daughter, with his wife at his side.
Bernard was born March 10, 1940, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Fry) Miller.
He attended St. Joe High School, a member of the class of 1958. He served our country in the United States Air Force.
Bernard married Lavon “Bonnie” Honeick on July 6, 1963, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.
Bernard worked for International Harvester for 35 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville. He was also a member of the Butler American Legion Post 202 and Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556.
Bernard enjoyed restoring old cars. He owned a 1957 Chevy as well as a 1966 Chevy. His 1957 Chevy was on display at the NATMUS Museum in Auburn, until he eventually sold it. He also enjoyed a good Western, but he truly treasured the time he could spend with his family.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie of Auburn; four daughters, Julie (Dana) Ballinger of Hicksville, Ohio, Nora (Joe) Maupin of Auburn, Andrea Bell of Troy, Ohio, and Lisa (Paul) Klopsch of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald Miller of New Castle, Delaware, and Danny Miller of Montpelier, Ohio; two sisters, Audrey Rider of Carson City, Nevada, and Clara Conine of Hicksville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Amy; son-in-law, Chris Bell; one sister, Donalda Harter; and three brothers, Merle Miller, Kenneth Miller and Walter Miller.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. The family will have a private funeral service with Rev. Don Leckrone officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46814.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
