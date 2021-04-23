ANGOLA — Donald G. “Ike” Hantz, 83, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1938, to Robert and Alice (Robinson) Hantz.
He graduated from Metz High School in Metz, Indiana.
Ike married Linda L. Knipp on Jan. 1, 1961.
He was an auto-body repairman.
Ike was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church in Metz, Indiana.
He enjoyed playing the lottery and camping. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his cats.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Linda L. Hantz; sons, Orrin “Mitch” Hantz, of Angola, Indiana, Scott D. (Mindy) Hantz, of Bronson, Michigan, and Troy (Lisa) Hantz, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and daughter, Natasha (Christopher) Haire, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his 16 grandchildren, Torie, Jarret, Stacia, Bryer, Nicole, Brady, Ashton, McKenna, Austin, Jordan, Danika, Tucker, Deana, Chase, Darren and Baleigh; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean Hantz, Alfred Hantz and twin brother, Ronald J. “Mike” Hantz; and sisters, Maxine Hantz and Wilma Draper.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Devon Strine officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the church, prior to the service.
Private burial will be held at South Scott Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
