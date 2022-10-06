ALBION — Rebecca “Becky” Jane (Pollock) Cole, age 82, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Kendallville Manor, Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1940, in Washington Township, Noble County, Indiana, to Fred L. and Helen (Breninger) Pollock.
She married Howard W. Cole on March 5, 1960, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, and he survives.
She was a cleaning matron at Chain O’ Lakes State Park for three years, retiring in 1985.
She attended Washington Center — Wolf Lake High School, graduating in 1958. She went to EMS school and was the first female EMT in northeast Indiana, in 1976.
She enjoyed knitting, handcrafts and sewing.
Becky is survived by her husband, Howard W. Cole, of Albion, Indiana; sons, Michael Edward (Debra) Cole, of LaGrange, Indiana, Dave (Connie) Cole, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Daniel (Dee Ann) Cole, of Syracuse, Indiana; daughter, Mary Rose (Matthew) Worman, of Albion, Indiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Becky was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Beck; parents, Fred L. and Helen Pollock; sister, Mary Ann (Pollock) Krum; and brother in-law, Gerald “Toad” Krom.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home — Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Beck officiating.
Burial will follow at Wolf Lake Cemetery, Kimmell, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association in memory of her daughter, Jennifer Beck.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.