LAGRANGE — Edward J. Gilmore, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Oct. 19, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Gilmore was born on July 12, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Howard F. and Elizabeth R. (Sullivan) Gilmore.
Living most of his life in Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Gilmore was a respiratory therapist for 20 years, then became a physician assistant, practicing Refugee Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Home Health for 20 years. After moving to LaGrange, Indiana, he became a minister with the United Methodist Church, serving as pastor for Wawaka United Methodist Church for four years and as a traveling pastor.
When Mr. Gilmore’s sons were younger, he was Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop #934. He also spent many years as a magician performing shows for both children and adults. Mr. Gilmore volunteered for Parkview Home Health and Hospice, was an officer for his local chapter of AARP and was a member of Howe United Methodist Church and Order of St. Luke.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
On April 6, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois, he married Pauline M. Hastings; Mrs. Gilmore preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2017.
Surviving are his three children, Dan (Angela Dishong) Gilmore, of Chicago, Illinois, David (Elizabeth) Gilmore, of Chicago, Illinois, and Beverly (Ronald) Lullo, of Frankfort, Illinois; his three grandchildren, Rebecca (Jonathan) Henson and Jeffrey and Samantha Lullo; and his great-granddaughter, Penelope Henson.
Preceding him in death, along with his wife; were his parents, Howard and Elizabeth Gilmore; a sister, Margaret Belz; and two brothers, John Gilmore and Howard Gilmore.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 am at Howe United Methodist Church, 511 3rd St., Howe, IN. Rev. Ed McCutchan will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana, where military rites will be conducted.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Howe United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 206, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
