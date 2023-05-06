JACKSON, Mich. — Mary "Alice" Saunders, 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Jackson, Michigan.
She was born on May 2, 1940, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Carl and Virginia (Murray) Chattin.
She married Frederic Elon Saunders on July 11, 1964. After living in Cleveland, Ohio, until 1970, Alice and Fred moved with their family to Angola, Indiana.
Alice worked at Fremont Head Start as an educator for many years, and later worked at the Steuben County Probation Department.
She enjoyed playing golf, watching Indiana University basketball with family and friends, and watching her kids and grandkids play sports.
Alice graduated from Goshen High School in 1958, Indiana University in Bloomington in 1962, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, and Saint Francis College in 1994, with a Masters of Science Degree in Mental Health Counseling.
She was a member of Pi Beta Phi at Indiana University, and a member of the Elks Club in Angola.
Mrs. Saunders is survived by her two sons, Brian (Andreia), of San Diego, California, and Brad (Elizabeth) of Jackson, Michigan; four grandchildren, Grace, Megan, Matthew and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Fred.
A Celebration of Life will be held on the morning of June 26, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
A private burial will be at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Steuben County Humane Society or Indiana University Scholarship at Steuben County Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.