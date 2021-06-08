WATERLOO — Fredrick “Fred” W. Rayle Sr., age 81, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Fred was born on June 12, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio, to Oscar and Rachel (Adams) Rayle and they preceded him in death.
He married Alice J. (Sarasin) Ross on May 13, 2017, in South Bend, Indiana.
Fred was an auto body repair person for Koester’s Body and Frame in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and then Evans Equipment in Butler, retiring in 2002.
Fred was a past fire chief with both the St. Joe-Concord Twp. Fire Department and the Altona Fire Department.
Fred is survived by his wife, Alice J. Ross, of South Bend, Indiana; sons, Fred W. (Shawn R.) Rayle Jr., of Butler, Indiana, Shayne (Natalie) Rayle, of St. Joe, Indiana, Troy (Sarah) Rayle, of Auburn, Indiana, Shawn W. (Alisa) Rayle, of Auburn, Indiana, Tim (Julia) Rayle, of Brazil, Indiana, Chad (Tricia) Rayle, of Garrett, Indiana, and Kip (Trina) Rayle, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughters, Tamara (Doug) Pence, of Butler, Indiana, and Dawndi (Charles) Ehrlich, of Auburn, Indiana; stepdaughter, Mary Beth (Luke) Puckett, of Edwardsburg, Michigan; 21 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clarice Byrne, of Cloverdale, Ohio, and Clorice Chandler, of Fort Jennings, Ohio; half-sister, Debbie Drake, of Ottoville, Ohio; half-brothers, Jaye Wannemacher, of Delphos, Ohio, Mike Wannemacher, of VanWert, Ohio, Rick Wannemacher, of Delphos, Ohio, and Don Wannemacher, of Ottoville, Ohio.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Rayle and Rachel Rayle Wannemacher; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, and from noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, prior to the service,
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, St. Joe, Indiana.
Memorials are to the St. Joe Fire Department.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
