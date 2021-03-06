Delvin Slaubaugh Mar 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delvin "Del" R. Slaubaugh, 77, of New Paris, Indiana, died on Thursday evening at his residence.Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What are you doing MORE of to aid your mental health? You voted: Reaching out to connect with others Prayer/meditation Exercise Healthy eating Avoiding negative news/people Professional help Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWreck claims lives of two teenage brothers from OrlandAccident photo should not have been printedStudents mourn loss of fellow Prairie Heights classmateWoman faces charges after found in shop cleaningTyler CurtisLinson retiring as East Noble superintendentKendallville helping owner borrow up to $14 million for renovations at Carriage House ApartmentsLongest-serving school chief reaches retirementKidds share memories as they pack for moveKendallville, Shipshewana awarded Next Level Trails grants Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD135527 KD135340 KD135355 Top Jobs KD136802 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Bred into a winning culture: Sydney Freeman has brought her winning ways from Central Noble High School to Ball State Watch your grammar and wear your mask Community needs to show care for others Noble Bookings Kimmel woman charged with child seduction DeKalb County public meetings Everyone is essential DeKalb Community Calendar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.