BUTLER — Sally J. Johnson, age 81, of Butler Indiana, went home to be with her Lord, on Monday, April 24, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after an extended illness.
Sally's career began in a small grocery in Defiance at age 15. Working beside her father she became a skilled meat cutter. Using this skill she was employed by Harold's Grocery, Sutton's market and Owens market. She retired after 17 years from Auburn Kroger's store, as manager of the deli.
She was an active member of Butler United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed membership with the Butler Ener-Jets.
As a sports fan she was a league bowler and followed NFL football. She was an avid reader and a frequent visitor to the local library. Most of all, she loved being with friends and family. From "the girls" get together, the family holidays, or the impromptu neighbor/friends' visits, were the highlights of her life. She was a people person, with a quick smile and a laugh that was contagious.
Sally J. Johnson was born on Feb. 4, 1942, the daughter of D. Russel Johnson and Mercey (Fisher) Johnson.
Survivors include many special families, friends, and cousins, whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her parents; and Buttons, her little dog companion of 13 years.
Per Sally's request, there will be no services. A private interment will be at Riverview Memory Gardens Defiance Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted by H.E. Johnson and Son's Funeral Home, Butler.
