FORT WAYNE — Nicholas C. Grawcock, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was 41 years old.
He was born in Fort Wayne on June 18, 1980, the son of Robert and Debra (Carter) Grawcock. His father preceded him in death.
"Nick," as most knew him, worked in sales at Sweetwater Sound.
He loved time spent outdoors, especially in Canada. He felt at home in the wide-open spaces and on the water. He loved making music, golfing, and contemplating big ideas with his friends. He was brilliant and clever and loved by many.
In addition to his mother, Debra Landa (husband, John), he is survived by sister, Jen Grawcock, of Valparaiso; and nephew, Cal Kellogg.
His family and friends are heart broken, but comforted to know that Nick was able to help others through organ donation.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Indiana Donor Network, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with arrangements.
Please visit www.OwenFamilyFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.