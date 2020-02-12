AUBURN — Lee Arnold Myers, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Swan Township, Noble County, Indiana, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 9, 1927, in Jefferson Township, Noble County, to Clifford Ross and Marie M. (Plescher) Myers and they preceded him in death.
He married Donna Jean Schaefer on March 20, 1948, in Swan Township and she died March 19, 2008.
Lee worked at Slater Steel for 24 ½ years, retiring in 1992. He worked as a truck driver at North American Van Lines prior to Slater Steel.
Lee served in the Merchant Marine during WW II from 1944-1947.
Lee is survived by his son, Thomas (Marilyn) Myers, of Avilla, Indiana; daughter: Barbara Ann Myers Walburn, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Joseph (Alexis) Myers, of Hooper, Utah, Roger (Kelly) Walburn, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer (David) Lemen, of Lebanon, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Joshua and Matthew Walburn; Spencer and Laura Lemen; McKenna, Madalyn and Olivia Myers.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Marie Myers; wife, Donna Jean Myers; half-brother, John Steckley; and three half-sisters, Virginia Simons, Virginia Miller and Ruby Uhl.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home — Avilla, Indiana.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home — Avilla.
Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Avilla.
