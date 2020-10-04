Donald Heck
Donald Heck, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
A celebration of Donald’s life will be at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road in Fort Wayne.
The family ask that those attending practice social distancing and wear facial coverings. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.
