CHURUBUSCO — Terrence "Terry" J. Uecker, 53, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 26, 1968, to Bernard and Marlene (Lawyer) Uecker.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1986.
Terry was married to Kristi Wells in Albion, on June 12, 1998.
He was the owner and operator of Eek's Refrigeration & HVAC since November 2007. Before that he worked for Sattison's Refrigeration & HVAC. He was also co-owner of Sud's Laundry Mat in Churubusco, with his good friend Jeremy Hill.
Terry was an avid hunter and especially loved hunting turkey. He was a life-long Chicago Bears fan. His love for football carried over to Churubusco High School Football, where he served on the chain gang for the last 10 years. He loved his kids and was a very involved parent. His greatest joy is his grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kristy Uecker; his mother, Marlene Uecker; his three kids, Brittany (Michael Burdette) Uecker, Alisha (Joseph) Reef and Brian (Jennifer) Richardson; his two brothers, Nick (Debra) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; his five grandchildren, Kane, Colton, Michael, Temperance and Layla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Uecker; and an infant sister, Mary Uecker.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 2-7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege.
Memorials to the Churubusco Football team or Churubusco Wrestling Team.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.