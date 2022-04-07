ANGOLA — Albert “Lee” Kunce, 85, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his granddaughter’s home in Hudson, Indiana.
He was born on May 10, 1936, in Salem Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Clair W. and Jeanette (Rawles) Kunce.
Albert graduated from Flint High School in 1955.
He married Sandra Prior on Jan. 3, 1955.
Albert retired from Moore Business Forms in Angola, Indiana, after 40 years of service.
He was a charter member of Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Kunce, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Richard Lee Kunce, of Angola, Indiana, Charles Clair Kunce, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Robert Scott (Lori) Kunce ,of Summerville, South Carolina; brother, Richard Kunce, of Kendallville, Indiana; half-brothers, Leroy Kunce and Roy Kunce, both of Angola, Indiana; sisters, Margaret Rupp, of Angola, Indiana, Marcile Juif, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Bonnie Bryan, of Angola, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty Jean Derrow and Wilda Sheppard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, with Michael D. Booher, minister, officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, or to Steuben County Cancer Association, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
