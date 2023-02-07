Janice Short, 85, of Elkhart, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Brickyard Nursing Home in Elkhart.
Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Travis Moore officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.
Visitation will also be on Friday, beginning at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
