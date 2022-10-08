ALBION — Milt Tarlton, age 62, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
He was born on April 27, 1960, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Everett and Mildred Tarlton. They preceded him in death.
Milt spent his career of 41 years, with NU Insulation in Huntertown, Indiana.
He loved racing, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Milt is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; children, Michael (Kelly) Tarlton and Angie (Eric) Traxler; grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Sam and Rose; and siblings, Joe (Ruth) Tarlton, Kathy (Robert) Cluff-Braglin, Roberta (Terry) Good and Mark (Sara) Tarlton.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Campbell and Mike Tarlton; and grandmother, Lillian Addis.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at American Legion Post #246, 410 E. Park Drive, Albion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Highland Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageHighlandPark.com for the Tarlton family.
