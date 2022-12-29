ST. JOE — Loretta E. Musser, 100, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her son’s home in rural St. Joe, Indiana.
She was born in Howard, South Dakota, on Feb. 11, 1922, to Leo August and Laura Rachel (Gilman) Schendel. They preceded her in death.
She married Robert Dale Musser on Nov. 23, 1949, in St. Joe, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2000.
Surviving are sons, Richard (Susan) Musser, of St. Joe, Indiana, Frank (Jera) Kessler, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Daniel Kessler, of Nampa, Idaho; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers; three half-brothers; and two grandchildren.
She worked 18 years as the school secretary for Riverdale Elementary School.
She was a member of Coburn Corners Church of Christ, Ladies Literary Club of St. Joe, S.W.A.P. and a board member for Coburn Corners Preschool.
Loretta was proud that she had lived in the same house in St. Joe for 72 years. She loved spending time with her family.
Calling will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe, Indiana.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., with Pastor Lynn Hart officiating.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Coburn Corners Preschool, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe, IN 46785.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
