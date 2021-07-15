GARRETT — Rose Marie Haag, age 78, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Parkview, Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1942, in Garrett, Indiana, to John William and Violet Marie (Heitz) Haag.
She worked as an assembler at Magnavox for 21 years.
She was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana.
Rose is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Haag, of Garrett.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Violet Marie Haag; two brothers, Jack Haag and Dick Haag.
A service will take place at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Calling will take place from 10-11 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
