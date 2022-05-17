ALEXANDRIA — Ernest L. “Ernie” Hostetler, 90, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m., on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Auburn, Indiana, supported by his loving family, following an extended illness. Ernie is now with Jesus — his Savior and his Friend.
Ernie was born on Aug. 5, 1931, in Topeka, Indiana, to Paul and Ruth (Hooley) Hostetler, and he loved growing up on the family farm with five siblings.
He was a graduate of Topeka High School, Class of 1949. Later, he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Goshen College and his Master of Arts Degree from Ball State University.
He married Ellen (Jane) Downhour on July 21, 1957, and their love was committed, sacrificial, and full of joy. They raised three children, Joy Ruegsegger, David Hostetler, and Cheryl Black, with that same kind of love.
God created Ernie with passion, energy, and a desire to help. He loved music and especially singing.
He was an educator for 40 years, beginning his career as a music teacher in Swayzee, Indiana, for three years. In 1959, he moved to Alexandria, Indiana, where he served as a music/choral director and later guidance counselor for 37 years at Alexandria-Monroe High School, retiring in 1996.
Ernie was proud to be a part of the State Choral Festival Association, and he served a term as board president. He also enjoyed coaching various academic teams and faithfully announcing for high school football and basketball games. He was grateful to be part of the community of Alexandria.
Ernie viewed every part of his life as an act of worship to God, including his membership at Alexandria First Baptist Church. He served there as a deacon, church moderator, custodian and for 48 years as music director. Ernie was a witness of God’s love each day, and he impacted many. He is already missed by his adoring family.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Ellen “Jane” Hostetler; two daughters, Joy (Brian) Ruegsegger, of Auburn and Cheryl (Larry) Black-Lahaina, of Hawaii; and one son, David (Pamela) Hostetler-Anderson. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Tyler (Michelle) Ruegsegger, Hannah (Michael) Lehman, Grace Ruegsegger, Faye Ruegsegger, Sadie Ruegsegger, Charity ((Keagan) Biddle, Sidney (Joshua) Short, Christian (Laura) Hostetler and Amy Black; 10 great-grandchildren. Also living are two sisters, Joanne Yoder, of Goshen and Rosanna (Al) Miller, of Shipshewana; four nephews; and 10 nieces.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth (Hooley) Hostetler; siblings and in-laws, Carolyn (Cornelius) Troyer, Joyce (Jerry) Murphy, Paul (Mabel) Hostetler Jr.; brother-in-law-Mervin Yoder; four nieces; and three nephews.
A service honoring Ernie’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating.
Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.
The Hostetler family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Alexandria First Baptist Church.
They will also receive friends after 10 a.m., on Saturday in the church, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alexandria First Baptist Church or the Music Department of Alexandria-Monroe High School, 1 Burden Court, Alexandria, IN 46001
Arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Send online condolences to www.owensmemorialservices.com.
