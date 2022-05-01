FORT WAYNE — Laretta Baeumler, age 77, of Fort Wayne, died April 29, 202, at Golden Years Homestead Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn teen sentenced to 20 years for Castle Court shooting
- Man arrested in Auburn on drug charges
- Garrett man arrested on child molestation charges
- Here's why Kendallville has had a sewage odor recently
- Butler man arrested on meth charges
- Altona couple get new roof on their home
- Landon Brown
- 'We're not Carmel,' but why?
- Brian Welch
- Writer feels once again asked to 'do the right thing’
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Intermittent fasting: 'Feast or famine' is sometimes a fitness focus
- All the members of a body are a part of the same
- Gloria Yoder recalls her darkest day
- Post footings: All types seen
- Noble County is a remarkable destination for all ages
- Windmill museum invites community to free annual Kite Day
- Vote in this midterm primary
- Despot Putin amended Russian military doctrine in 2014 speech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.