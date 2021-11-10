KENDALLVILLE — Virginia (Ginny) Lehman Hayes, age 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at her home in Kendallville.
Virginia was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Menno I. and Helen (Cleveland) Lehman.
She married Joseph B. Hayes on Nov. 30, 1957, in Berne, Indiana.
A graduate of Berne-French Township High School, Berne, Indiana, and Baldwin Wallace College, Berea, Ohio, she taught home economics in Rochester, New York and Portland, Indiana. She trained as a swim instructor as a staff member at Chester YWCA in Chester, Pennsylvania.
After the family relocated to Kendallville, Indiana, she continued swim instruction at Bixler Lake. When the Cole Center YMCA of Kendallville opened, she served as the Aquatic Director and the Executive Director. Her most loved job was teaching swimming to community members ages 6 months to 88 years.
Mrs. Hayes was also the Assistant General Manager of the Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park. As the Special Events Coordinator for the Indiana State Park Inns, she ran the Elderhostel/Road Scholar and the Road Rally programs.
A member of The Indiana Descendants of the Mayflower, she served on the Executive Committee as Board Secretary. She was currently a member of the Pokagon Chapter of DAR, the Indiana Descendants of the Mayflower Society, Soule Kindred (George Soule, Pilgrim), Quest Club and Trinity Church United Methodist.
Virginia enjoyed traveling and planning reunions for her high school classmates, Elderhostel and family. She has also written histories for her family members, including her husband, her Descendant of the Mayflower mother, and Swiss ancestry father, grandfather and great-grandfather in Berne, Indiana.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Christopher) Courter, of Fairfield, Ohio, and Judith (Craig) Huss, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Tasha) Courter, Joshua (Dora) Courter, Keila Huss and Henry Huss; and four great-grandchildren, Ben Courter, Jack Courter, Juno Courter and Mace Menno Courter. She is also survived by a niece and two nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph, in 2015; a son, Robert, in 1987; and a sister, Barbara Lehman Henderson, in 2012.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, officiated by her long-time friend, Regan Ford.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m., at MRE Cemetery in Berne.
Visitation is Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Cole Center Family YMCA for senior citizen programming/membership.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
