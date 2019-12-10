KENDALLVILLE — Eugene G. Shatto, 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at 6:22 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital with his family by his side.
Born on Aug. 9, 1956, in Auburn, Indiana, he was the son of Eugene C. Shatto and Connie (Holsinger) Fisher.
While growing up, Gene enjoyed fishing, playing basketball with his friends and was on the school’s track team. He graduated from Dekalb High School with the Class of 1974.
On April 12, 1997, Gene married Kim (Crow) Forker at St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
For more than 30 years, he worked for SuperValu in Fort Wayne. Gene loved his family dearly, loved to sing, go fishing and tie flies.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kim Shatto; sons, Nathan Shatto, of Angola, and Joshua (Sarah) Forker, of Avilla; daughters, Brandy Myers, of Angola, Jessica (Paul) Slone, of Avilla, and Emilee (Joel Gray) Treesh, of Rome City; mother, Connie (Gale) Fisher, of Angola; grandchildren, Kyle, Morgan and Emma Forker, Brooke and Derek Myers, Noah Bailee Strange, Michael, Kaleb, and Emily Slone, Devyn Gray, Nakya Treesh, Malaki and Rainah Jeffries; sisters, Gloria (Gene) Rowe, of Pleasant Lake and Rose Hasch, of Angola; brother, DeWayne Shatto, of Ashley; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Sandra Barkey, of Columbia City; in-laws, Jay (Carol) Crow, and Don (Kim Taylor) Crow, all of Columbia City and Kent (Carla) Crow, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Shatto; brother-in-law, Terry Crow; nephew, Isaac Crow; and aunt, JoAnn Morgan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 and 3-3:45 p.m., with his funeral service to begin at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in his honor to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences online.
