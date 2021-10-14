LAKE JAMES — Harold “Cork” William Van, 87, of Lakes James, Indiana, passed away of natural causes on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
Cork was born on Aug. 27, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Harold and Erlie Van.
He moved to Springhill Fruit Farm on Lake James with his parents about 1947.
Cork was a veteran of the United States Army.
Cork worked as an Iron worker at Weatherhead in Angola and was an International Representative of the UAW Region 3, Indiana and Kentucky.
He was very active with Lake James Lake Council, Steuben County Lake Council and the natural environment of lakes in northeast Indiana.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Cork enjoyed life and was happy to the end.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue L. Van, of Lake James; daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne and Dave Romine, of Lake James; sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Amy Van, of Lake James and John and Serena Van, of Lake James; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Romine, Rachel (Andrew) Musick, Austin Van, Jordan Van and Hannah Van; great-grandchildren, Olivia Romine, Harper Romine and Harold “Harry” Van; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Van and Walter “Bill” Van; sister, LaVerne English; and grandchildren, Beau, Luke and Melissa.
Funeral services for Cork will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
The Rev. John Boyanowski will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook, or to watch a live stream of the funeral service, visit Cork’s obituary at www.pinningtonfh.com.
