Donald Wakeland

Jan 22, 2021

Donald Wakeland, age 96, of Markle, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Heritage Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
