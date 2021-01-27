Evalyn McDonald Jan 27, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evalyn McDonald, age 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.Funeral arrangements for Mrs. McDonald are pending with Hite Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll If Donald Trump starts a new political party, would you support it? You voted: Yes, enthusiastically! Maybe No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpencerville couple mark 75 years togetherWoman jailed on meth, gun chargesAngola Police step up to help family in needCouncil mulling options to protect monument from protestorsGarrett firefighters responded to 425 calls in 2020Trial of Garrett woman accused of murder rescheduledMan arrested for B&E in OrlandDriver arrested after 100 mph chaseRetired pastor, wife choose Auburn for retirement homeSteuben eyes boat docking fees at campground Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD134442 KD134454 KD134238 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Garrett celebrates high graduation rate Christopher Biggins wants big celebration for Dame Barbara Windsor FKA Twigs reveals 'massive wake-up call' in Shia LaBeouf relationship Harvey Weinstein's victims to share 17m Jared Leto recalls coming out to 'zombie apocalypse' after silent retreat Kevin Hart joins Borderlands cast Luke Evans set to play The Coachman in Disney+'s Pinocchio remake Alice Evans feels 'gaslit and mentally tortured'
